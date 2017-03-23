WORLD
3 MIN READ
More US companies suspend ads on YouTube over "offensive content"
Global firms pulling ads from YouTube say they did not want their brands associated with inappropriate content.
More US companies suspend ads on YouTube over "offensive content"
Google has come under intense scrutiny for ads appearing alongside videos on YouTube carrying hate or offensive messages. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 23, 2017

US healthcare conglomerate Johnson & Johnson and JPMorgan Chase & Co suspended all digital advertising on Google's YouTube, over concerns that its ads may have appeared on channels that broadcast offensive videos, the US companies said on Thursday.

J&J; said that it wanted to ensure that its product advertising did not appear on channels that promote "offensive content."

We take this matter very seriously and will continue to take every measure to ensure our brand advertising is consistent with our brand values — Johnson & Johnson

JPMorgan, the biggest US bank by assets and the biggest issuer of general purpose credit cards, suspended all of its ads from YouTube on Thursday, according to spokeswoman Trish Wexler.

The bank spends about $3 billion on marketing each year.

Overhaul of practices

Wireless carriers Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T; Inc said on Wednesday they would suspend digital ads on YouTube, joining a list of well-known British brands such as retailer Marks and Spencer Group Plc that are deserting Alphabet Inc's Google.

RECOMMENDED

"We are deeply concerned that our ads may have appeared alongside YouTube content promoting terrorism and hate," a statement from AT&T; said, indicating it was removing non-search ads from Google.

Google has come under intense scrutiny for ads appearing alongside videos on YouTube carrying hate or offensive messages. The company vowed an overhaul of its practices and said on Wednesday it has started an extensive review of its advertising policies.

On Monday, Google apologised for the placement of ads on extremist content and pledged it would address the concerns.

"We know advertisers don't want their ads next to content that doesn't align with their values — Philipp Schindler, Google's chief business officer

Shares of Google parent Alphabet ended down 1.2 percent, or $10.15 per share, at $839.65 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Control over online ad placement has become a hot-button issue for advertisers, with social networks and news aggregators coming under fire during and after the US presidential election for spreading fake news reports.

Advertisers have also sought to avoid having their brands appear beside content that they categorise as hate speech.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nine Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes after Israel claims an officer was wounded
Death toll of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan rises to 250: official
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
UK opens high-stakes probe into Peter Mandelson over Epstein email leak
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia