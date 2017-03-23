US healthcare conglomerate Johnson & Johnson and JPMorgan Chase & Co suspended all digital advertising on Google's YouTube, over concerns that its ads may have appeared on channels that broadcast offensive videos, the US companies said on Thursday.

J&J; said that it wanted to ensure that its product advertising did not appear on channels that promote "offensive content."

We take this matter very seriously and will continue to take every measure to ensure our brand advertising is consistent with our brand values — Johnson & Johnson

JPMorgan, the biggest US bank by assets and the biggest issuer of general purpose credit cards, suspended all of its ads from YouTube on Thursday, according to spokeswoman Trish Wexler.

The bank spends about $3 billion on marketing each year.

Overhaul of practices

Wireless carriers Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T; Inc said on Wednesday they would suspend digital ads on YouTube, joining a list of well-known British brands such as retailer Marks and Spencer Group Plc that are deserting Alphabet Inc's Google.