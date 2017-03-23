TÜRKİYE
Turkish public divided as referendum day looms
Millions of people are expected to vote on April 16 in a referendum on Turkey's constitution to decide whether the country should become a presidential republic.
The proposed changes to the constitution require a simple majority, or 51 percent, in the referendum. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 23, 2017

On April 16, millions of people are expected to vote in a referendum on Turkey's constitution and whether the country should become a presidential republic.

The proposed changes to the constitution require a simple majority, or 51 percent, in the referendum.

But the vote has divided opinions in Istanbul.

TRT World's Ali Mustafa begins his two-week journey across Turkey to find out what people are saying about the referendum.

