March 23, 2017
On April 16, millions of people are expected to vote in a referendum on Turkey's constitution and whether the country should become a presidential republic.
The proposed changes to the constitution require a simple majority, or 51 percent, in the referendum.
But the vote has divided opinions in Istanbul.
RECOMMENDED
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
TRT World's Ali Mustafa begins his two-week journey across Turkey to find out what people are saying about the referendum.
SOURCE:TRT World