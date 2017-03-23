A Cambodian court on Thursday sentenced Oueth Ang to life in prison for killing prominent activist and government critic Kem Ley last year.

Ley, who was a staunch critic of the government, was shot at a cafe in the capital Phnom Penh on July 10, 2016.

His murder sparked protests and saw tens of thousands of people take to the streets against a backdrop of growing political tensions with veteran Prime Minister Hun Sen, who was gearing up for elections at the time.

Oeuth Ang, an unemployed ex-soldier who calls himself "Chuob Samlab" or "Meet to Kill," admitted the killing, saying it was over a $3,000 debt.

In his sentence, Judge Leang Samnath said Ang had been given life imprisonment for premeditated murder and possession of a gun without permission.

TRT World spoke to South Asian specialist and journalist Luke Hunt about the sentence.