A former lawmaker of the Russian State Duma, Denis Voronenkov, was shot and killed by an assailant armed with pistol in the centre of the Ukrainian capital of Kiev on Thursday, police said.

The attacker, whose identity was not disclosed, also died later in a hospital after being fatally injured by Voronenkov's bodyguard, police spokesman Artiom Shevchenko said.

Kiev police chief Andriy Kryshchenko said Voronenkov was killed around noon local time (1000 GMT) and his bodyguard was also injured in the attack outside a hotel in Kiev.

Voronenkov fled to Ukraine last year and was helping the Ukrainian authorities build a treason case against former leader Viktor Yanukovich, Ukraine's pro-Russian former president.

He had also spoken out against Russia's annexation of Crimea in March 2014, although he voted for the move at the time.

TRT World's Nafisa Latic reports.

Russian "state terrorism"

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko described the shooting as an act of Russian "state terrorism."