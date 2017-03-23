WORLD
Uncertainty looms in Geneva talks over ceasefire renewal
The UN expects the warring sides to engage in substantive political discussions in the second round of crucial talks. But it is unclear if the ceasefire that ended earlier this week will be renewed.
Fighters of the Ahrar al Sharqiya group aim their weapons during a training near the northern Syrian town of Al Rai. (File photo) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 23, 2017

The second round of the Syria talks in Geneva are set to begin on Thursday.

The talks – expected to last until April 1 – will focus on governance, constitutional change, UN-sponsored elections and counter-terrorism measures, UN spokeswoman Alessandra Vellucci said earlier on Tuesday.

The UN's Syria mediator Stefan Di Mistura hopes that the warring sides will prepare to engage in substantive political discussions.

While both delegations have arrived in Geneva, the UN special envoy is reaching out to Russia and Turkey.

Turkey and Russia have brokered the latest cessation of hostilities, which expired earlier this week. It is uncertain if it will be renewed.

TRT World's Ediz Tiyansan has the details on the prospects of this round.

