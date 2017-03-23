Militants killed ten Egyptian soldiers during an army raid against a suspected militant hideout when their vehicles were hit by two improvised bombs in the Sinai peninsula, the army said on Thursday.

Egyptian army spokesman Tamer al Rifai said the security forces also killed 15 militants and arrested seven more during the raid which it said targeted "highly dangerous terrorists" in the central Sinai area.

The security forces destroyed a large amount of explosives and seized other weapons, ammunition and equipment, including roadside bombs, computers, solar panels, documents and mobile phones, Rifai said.