Ongoing conflict

Somalia has been in the grip of a civil war for 25 years.

Al Shabab, an Al Qaeda-affiliated insurgency that aims to convert Somalia into an Islamic state, is making matters worse.

The fighting has affected food production. The United Nations in 2011 declared a famine in the southern parts of the east African nation. Nearly 260,000 died in a country of 10 million people

"Conflict is a major driver of the food crisis in Somalia, as well as the underlying levels of generalised food insecurity and nutrition problems that people of Somalia face. There are chronic levels of food insecurity, hunger and malnutrition," World Food Programme's (WFP) Senior Regional Communications Officer for East Africa Challiss McDonough told TRT World.

The war has forced millions to flee their homes and abandon their livelihoods, which for most involves livestock and farming, leaving little food in the market and higher prices for what is there.

No access to aid

Agencies struggle to deliver aid to areas held by insurgents.

During the 2011 famine, reports surfaced that agencies made payments of up to $10,000 to Al Shabab to allow them to enter famine-struck areas.

Death rates related to cholera and diarrhoea in Al Shabab-held areas were 4.5 times higher than in government-held areas, the UN said.

"We cannot reach people with the most basic interventions such as water purification tablets, soap, or jerry cans to improve their water," the head of the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Justin Brady said.

Without purification tables, families drink infected water and wells dry up due to drought. Cholera has broken out in 11 of 18 regions.

Al Shabab has said they allow people in insurgent-held areas to wander free to look for water, but this has proved futile in the drought-stricken country.