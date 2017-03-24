The UNDP's new report ranks countries by how well its citizens can lead a long and healthy life, acquire knowledge, and achieve a decent standard of living.

The rankings also compare how females and males are doing, and look at other factors such as inequality, women's empowerment, and under-reported aspects of poverty.

Here are some of the report's findings that we found interesting:

1) Europe takes in too few refugees – but developed countries in general can take in more people

Europe is home to only 6 percent of global refugees – and 86 percent are in developing countries. The report says the size of the population in most developed countries is on a decline, and migration can be crucial in addressing this issue.

The six richest nations host only 9 percent of refugees worldwide, meaning developed countries can accommodate more refugees.

2) In most cases, refugees and migrants do not bring bloodshed

Over the past few years, the deadliest attacks around the world have been perpetrated by citizens born in the targeted countries, according to the Human Development Report Office.

United Nations Special Rapporteur on counter-terrorism and human rights Ben Emmerson said, "While there is no evidence that migration leads to increased terrorist activity, migration policies that are restrictive or that violate human rights may in fact create conditions conducive to terrorism."

3) Most refugees aren't young, able-bodied men

Nearly 50 million children have migrated or been forcibly displaced across the world and constitute the majority of the global refugee population, according to UNICEF.

These children may be refugees, internally displaced persons or migrants.

4) Countries in the developed world are also grappling with poverty

Poverty is no longer a problem of developing regions only, it is also on the rise in developed countries.

Poverty can take different forms in both developed and developing countries, but its effect on those experiencing it is more or less the same.