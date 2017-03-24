WORLD
2 MIN READ
Mubarak walks free after six years in detention
Former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak is free after almost six years in detention. He ruled Egypt for almost 30 years, but was swept from power in 2011 after mass protests erupted as part of the Arab Uprising.
Mubarak walks free after six years in detention
A supporter of former Egyptian president Husni Mubarak holding his image in Cairo, Egypt, March 19, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 24, 2017

Hosni Mubarak, the Egyptian president overthrown in 2011 and the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring uprisings that swept the region, walked free on Friday for the first time in six years, his lawyer said.

He left the Maadi Military Hospital where he had been detained, heading to his home in Heliopolis.

The 88-year-old was cleared of the final murder charges against him this month, after facing trial in a litany of cases ranging from corruption to the killing of protesters whose 18-day revolt ended his 30-year rule.

RECOMMENDED

Meanwhile, an Egyptian court on Thursday ordered a renewed corruption probe into the ousted president.

The new investigation centres around allegations that he, his wife, two sons and their wives received gifts valued at about $1 million from the state-owned Al-Ahram newspaper.

An investigative judge had agreed in 2013 to drop the probe after they paid back the amount, but the prosecution appealed.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nine Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes after Israel claims an officer was wounded
Death toll of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan rises to 250: official
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
UK opens high-stakes probe into Peter Mandelson over Epstein email leak
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia