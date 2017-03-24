A South Korean ferry that sank nearly three years ago, resulting in 304 deaths, has been raised to the surface.

Most of those who died were teenagers on a school trip.

Many who died were told to stay in their cabins by the crew, but the ship's captain and crew did not take their own advice and were later sentenced to prison.

The disaster was a blot on former president Park Geun-hye's record in office that she was never able to clear. Park was accused of failing to take decisive action after news broke that the ferry was in trouble.