At this year's national people's congress, China's premier Li Keqiang promised to make the country's skies blue again.

But for many people in Beijing, it's a promise they've heard many times before.

With increasing awareness about air pollution, the pressure is mounting on China's government.

Last year, Chinese authorities sent inspection teams to 15 provinces. More than 6000 government officials were penalised for failing to meet their environmental duties. But it hasn't solved China's pollution problem.