WORLD
1 MIN READ
Pressure mounts on China to curb air pollution menace
Toxic particles in the air cause nearly a million premature deaths in China every year.
Pressure mounts on China to curb air pollution menace
Global warming has boosted the frequency and severity of deadly air pollution peaks in northern China, scientists said this week. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 24, 2017

At this year's national people's congress, China's premier Li Keqiang promised to make the country's skies blue again.

But for many people in Beijing, it's a promise they've heard many times before.

With increasing awareness about air pollution, the pressure is mounting on China's government.

Last year, Chinese authorities sent inspection teams to 15 provinces. More than 6000 government officials were penalised for failing to meet their environmental duties. But it hasn't solved China's pollution problem.

RECOMMENDED

Toxic particles in the air cause nearly a million premature deaths in the country every year.

TRT World'sDan Epstein has more details.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Nine Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes after Israel claims an officer was wounded
Death toll of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan rises to 250: official
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
UK opens high-stakes probe into Peter Mandelson over Epstein email leak
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia