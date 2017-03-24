POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Turkish women's basketball team leaves mark despite war proximity
Founded in 2010, Hatay Women Basketball team has made an impact both in the Turkish league and Europe in a very short time.
Turkish women's basketball team leaves mark despite war proximity
Hatay Women Basketball team celebrating a win against Fenerbahce in this file photo. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 24, 2017

A career as a professional basketball player will definitely take you places. But what happens when your new team is based 20 kilometres away from a war zone?

The city of Antakya, the capital of Turkey's southern Hatay province, is mostly known for being close to the Syrian border and housing 500,000 refugees.

But thanks to its women's basketball team, the city is looking to leave its mark on the world of sports.

The Hatay women's basketball team made history last year when they won the Turkish National Cup.

RECOMMENDED

This year, they are aiming higher, they have reached the semis of the Euro Cup.

But convincing players to come play for a team based so close to a war zone also proved to be a challenge.

TRT World'sDonald Cameron reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Nine Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes after Israel claims an officer was wounded
Death toll of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan rises to 250: official
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
UK opens high-stakes probe into Peter Mandelson over Epstein email leak
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia