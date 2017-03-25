TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Dutch city all set for Turkey's referendum vote
Voting begins on March 27 in Rotterdam, where Turkish citizens make up the second largest population.
Dutch city all set for Turkey's referendum vote
Turkish citizens in The Netherlands are part of the strong diaspora which will decide whether to transform Turkey from a parliamentary system to a presidential system of government. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 25, 2017

Over 245,000 Turkish citizens living in The Netherlands will soon cast their ballots on Turkey's referendum on constitutional reforms.

They are part of the strong diaspora which will decide whether to transform Turkey from a parliamentary system to a presidential one when they cast their ballots on March 27. In Turkey, voting will be held on April 16.

But the vote itself has had a polarising effect after the politicians banned Turkish officials from campaigning in the country.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan took a tough stance after Dutch officials blocked Turkey's foreign minister from campaigning in the country. Both sides have traded heated arguments over the past few weeks.

RECOMMENDED

Is the charged atmosphere working in favour of President Erdogan, or does it have no impact on the voters' choice?

TRT World's Kilmeny Duchardt reports from Rotterdam, where Turkish citizens make up the second largest population.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under ceasefire, integration deal with YPG
Saif al Islam Gaddafi, son of Libya's late leader, reportedly killed: sources
Nigerian court charges ex-justice minister Malami with terrorism offences
Five children among eight killed in RSF drone strike in Sudan’s South Kordofan
US envoy Witkoff meets Netanyahu for Iran talks amid rising tensions
Nearly four in 10 cancer cases worldwide are preventable by cutting key risks: WHO
Türkiye’s Erdogan meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh
Turkish scientific team reaches Antarctica on 10th national research expedition
Russia's attacks show no seriousness about peace, says NATO chief in Kiev
Syrian president hosts Kurdish delegation amid landmark citizenship decree
Saudi–Turkish investment forum opens in Riyadh as both aim to boost trade to $10B
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter