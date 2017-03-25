At least 32 people have been killed as a result of air strikes in two different locations in war-torn Syria, a war monitor said on Saturday.

In the latest incident, 16 civilians were killed and dozens wounded in an air strike on a rebel-held area outside the capital Damascus, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

It said it was not immediately clear who was responsible for the strike on the town of Hammuriyeh in the opposition bastion of Eastern Ghouta, which has been targeted by both the Syrian regime and its ally Russia in the past.

"Sixteen civilians, including a child, were killed and around 50 others wounded in an air strike on the main street in the town of Hammuriyeh," Observatory director Rami Abdel Rahman said.

He could not immediately confirm if all the wounded were civilians, or if some were rebels.

The death toll could rise further because a number of the injured were in serious condition, he added.

The Eastern Ghouta region outside Damascus has been under a devastating government siege since 2012, and is also the regular target of regime air strikes and artillery fire.

Idlib prison hit

Another 16 people died late Friday night in an air strike on a prison in Syria's rebel-held Idlib province in northwest Syria, the Observatory said on Saturday.

Idlib is a key rebel stronghold that includes militant factions who seek to overthrow regime leader Bashar al Assad.