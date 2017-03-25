POLITICS
Tosun double helps Turkey beat Finland and boost World Cup hopes
Turkey beat Finland 2-0 in a match they dominated at the Antalya Arena.
Turkey's Cenk Tosun celebrates his first goal. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 25, 2017

Cenk Tosun scored twice in the first 13 minutes as Turkey beat Finland 2-0 in their World Cup Group I qualifier in Antalya on Friday, and boosted their hopes of qualification for next year's finals.

Tosun is the top scorer of the Turkish league, but the goals were the first he has registered for the national team for exactly one year.

On nine minutes, Ismail Koybasi whipped in a cross from the left, which Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan flicked on for Tosun to net.

Four minutes later Tosun produced a looping header from Selcuk Inan's corner to beat goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky at the far post.

The win moves Turkey above Iceland in third place on eight points, behind Ukraine on goal difference having played one game more. Finland remain fifth with one point from five games.

