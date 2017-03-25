WORLD
1 MIN READ
Police widen probe in London's car and knife attack
Investigators probing the attack that left four people dead say the British-born Muslim convert went by many aliases. They say their probe focuses on understanding the attacker's motivation, and his associates.
Police widen probe in London's car and knife attack
Wednesday's attack has triggered widespread condemnation. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 25, 2017

Police in London are continuing to investigate Khalid Masood, who drove his car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge and stabbed a police officer to death before being shot dead.

Wednesday's attack that left four people dead has triggered widespread condemnation.

Investigators in the UK say that the British-born Muslim convert went by many aliases, including Adrian Elms and Adrian Russell Ajao, and that their probe focuses on understanding Masood's motivation, preparation and his associates.

RECOMMENDED

A total of 10 people were arrested in London and Birmingham in connection with the attack, of which six people have been released.

TRT World's Sarah Morice has more details.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Saif al Islam Gaddafi, son of Libya's late leader, reportedly killed: sources
Nigerian court charges ex-justice minister Malami with terrorism offences
Five children among eight killed in RSF drone strike in Sudan’s South Kordofan
US envoy Witkoff meets Netanyahu for Iran talks amid rising tensions
Nearly four in 10 cancer cases worldwide are preventable by cutting key risks: WHO
Türkiye’s Erdogan meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh
Turkish scientific team reaches Antarctica on 10th national research expedition
Russia's attacks show no seriousness about peace, says NATO chief in Kiev
Syrian president hosts Kurdish delegation amid landmark citizenship decree
Saudi–Turkish investment forum opens in Riyadh as both aim to boost trade to $10B
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Gaza rescue teams suspend recovery of Palestinian bodies as fuel runs out
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter