Mass protests planned

Three candidates are running for the top post, two former officials, Carrie Lam and John Tsang, and a retired judge, Woo Kwok-hing.

Mass protests are planned over the weekend denouncing Beijing's alleged "interference" in the election amid widespread reports of lobbying of the 1,200 voters to back Lam, rather than the more populist and conciliatory former finance chief, Tsang.

Since Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997, Beijing has gradually increased control over the territory, even though Beijing promised wide-ranging freedoms and autonomy under the formula of "one country, two systems," along with an undated promise of universal suffrage.