Hong Kong ready to elect new leader
Hong Kong chooses its next leader with only around 1,200 out of the city's 7.3 million population able to cast a ballot.
People attend an election campaign by candidate John Tsang, former financial secretary, at the financial Central district, two days before the chief executive election, in Hong Kong, China,March 24, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 25, 2017

Hong Kong will elect its next leader on Sunday amid accusations of meddling by Beijing.

A vast majority of the city's 7.3 million people have no say in the election of their next leader, who will be chosen by a 1,200-person "election committee" stacked with pro-Beijing and pro-establishment loyalists.

TRT World'sPamela Ambler reports from Hong Kong.

Mass protests planned

Three candidates are running for the top post, two former officials, Carrie Lam and John Tsang, and a retired judge, Woo Kwok-hing.

Mass protests are planned over the weekend denouncing Beijing's alleged "interference" in the election amid widespread reports of lobbying of the 1,200 voters to back Lam, rather than the more populist and conciliatory former finance chief, Tsang.

Since Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997, Beijing has gradually increased control over the territory, even though Beijing promised wide-ranging freedoms and autonomy under the formula of "one country, two systems," along with an undated promise of universal suffrage.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
