March 25, 2017
When it comes to spying, the British are second to none.
And the same skills that make a good spy are also being used by business intelligence firms and private investigators to make a lot of money.
The British government complains its secret service agents are being lured away by business intelligence companies, which pay these agents a fortune.
TRT World's Matthew Moore reports on how UK's business intelligence firms and private investigators are making money.
SOURCE:TRT World