UK's intelligence business thrives
British government complains its secret service agents are being lured away by business intelligence firms.
The headquarters of MI6 in London. (File photo) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 25, 2017

When it comes to spying, the British are second to none.

And the same skills that make a good spy are also being used by business intelligence firms and private investigators to make a lot of money.

The British government complains its secret service agents are being lured away by business intelligence companies, which pay these agents a fortune.

TRT World's Matthew Moore reports on how UK's business intelligence firms and private investigators are making money.

SOURCE:TRT World
