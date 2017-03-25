The economic crisis in Venezuela has entered yet another desperate phase as the OPEC member country is now experiencing fuel shortages.

Waiting in long lines for scarce goods is a daily routine for Venezuelans, but now they are also queuing for fuel.

Venezuela has the world's largest oil reserves, and for years it has been selling its citizens the world's cheapest gasoline.

But the country mainly pumps an extra-heavy-grade oil that has to be mixed with lighter crude which is imported from abroad, in order to be refined.