BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Oil-rich Venezuela experiencing fuel shortages
The gasoline shortage around the country has been made worse by an increase in fuel exports to foreign allies such as Cuba and Nicaragua.
Oil-rich Venezuela experiencing fuel shortages
People wait in line at a gas station in Caracas, Venezuela. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 25, 2017

The economic crisis in Venezuela has entered yet another desperate phase as the OPEC member country is now experiencing fuel shortages.

Waiting in long lines for scarce goods is a daily routine for Venezuelans, but now they are also queuing for fuel.

Venezuela has the world's largest oil reserves, and for years it has been selling its citizens the world's cheapest gasoline.

But the country mainly pumps an extra-heavy-grade oil that has to be mixed with lighter crude which is imported from abroad, in order to be refined.

RECOMMENDED

Now international suppliers are holding back imports of this lighter crude because of unpaid debt. This has left gas stations in the capital Caracas and several other cities with no supplies.

TRT World'sChristine Pirovolakis has the story.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Saif al Islam Gaddafi, son of Libya's late leader, reportedly killed: sources
Nigerian court charges ex-justice minister Malami with terrorism offences
Five children among eight killed in RSF drone strike in Sudan’s South Kordofan
US envoy Witkoff meets Netanyahu for Iran talks amid rising tensions
Nearly four in 10 cancer cases worldwide are preventable by cutting key risks: WHO
Türkiye’s Erdogan meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh
Turkish scientific team reaches Antarctica on 10th national research expedition
Russia's attacks show no seriousness about peace, says NATO chief in Kiev
Syrian president hosts Kurdish delegation amid landmark citizenship decree
Saudi–Turkish investment forum opens in Riyadh as both aim to boost trade to $10B
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Gaza rescue teams suspend recovery of Palestinian bodies as fuel runs out
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter