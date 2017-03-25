Turkey's First Lady Emine Erdogan on Saturday met the families of the people who were killed by rogue soldiers in an attempted coup in July last year, and said those who stood for the country will not be forgotten.

"On the night of July 15 no left-wing, no right-wing, no political opinions mattered," Emine Erdogan said at an event arranged by the July 15 Foundation in Antalya.

"There were only two types of people: traitors and the people who love their country."