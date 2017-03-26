A Beijing-backed civil servant, Carrie Lam, was chosen to be Hong Kong's next leader on Sunday amid accusations that Beijing was meddling and denying the financial hub a more populist leader perhaps better able to defuse political tension.

The majority of the China-ruled city's 7.3 million people have no say in deciding their leader, who is chosen from among several candidates by a 1,200-person "election committee" stacked with pro-Beijing and pro-establishment loyalists.

Lam, who will become Hong Kong's first female chief executive when she takes office on July 1, won 777 votes compared to 365 for her closest rival, former financial secretary John Tsang, who polls show is more popular.

A third candidate, retired judge Woo Kwok-hing, got 21 votes.

Some scuffles broke out outside the voting centre between protesters and a large contingent of police, who used metal barricades to keep the demonstrations well away.

The activists denounced Beijing's "interference" amid widespread reports of unprecedented lobbying of voters to back Lam, rather than Tsang, chanting "I want universal suffrage" when the result was announced.

"Lies, coercion, whitewash," read one banner. A big yellow banner calling for full democracy was hung from the Lion Rock peak overlooking the city.

"The central government has intervened again and again," said Carmen Tong, a 20-year-old student. "It's very unjust."