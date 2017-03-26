Russian police on Sunday detained hundreds of protesters including opposition leader Alexei Navalny after thousands took to the streets as part of an unsanctioned rally in the capital Moscow to demonstrate against alleged corruption.

The demonstrators' demands included a call for Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to resign.

The police also detained 17 people who work at an anti-corruption foundation headed by Navalny, a director of the fund and Navalny's press secretary said.

The protests appeared to be the biggest in Russia since a wave of anti-Kremlin demonstrations in 2011-2012. They come a year before Russia holds a presidential election. Protests also took place in other cities, including St Petersburg, Yekaterinburg and Novosibirsk.

Police detained Navalny, who hopes to run against Vladimir Putin in the presidential poll, as he walked along central Moscow's Tverskaya Street with supporters.