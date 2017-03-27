Voting on Turkey's proposed constitutional changes for a transition to a presidential system of governance opened on Monday in six European countries.

Turkish nationals living in Germany, Austria, Belgium, France, Switzerland, and Denmark can cast their ballot until April 9.

Of nearly 3 million Turkish people living in Germany, half are eligible to vote. And there has been some fierce campaigning.

"It is really hard to get a percentage for the undecided group. It's not clear whether they will say 'yes' or 'no' and I think the result of the referendum will be decided by this group," said Ayferinci Pekoz, a CHP representative in Berlin.