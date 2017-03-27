TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
French photojournalist takes top spot in Istanbul Photo Awards
Frederic Lafargue's "Fleeing from Daesh" wins photo of the year in annual news photography contest organised by Anadolu Agency.
French photojournalist takes top spot in Istanbul Photo Awards
Frederic Lafargue, who works for weekly news magazine Paris Match, won the award with his photograph of a pregnant woman fleeing a district close to the besieged city of Mosul, Iraq, March 27, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 27, 2017

French photographer Frederic Lafargue won Photo of the Year in Anadolu Agency's third annual Istanbul Photo Awards on Monday. He was among 22 photographers from 17 countries.

The contest sponsored by Turkish Airlines and the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) was held from March 19 to 22 in Cappadocia, a historical region in the central Anatolian region.

Lafargue's photograph titled "Fleeing from Daesh" captures a pregnant woman trying to reach a safety from a Daesh-held district close to the besieged city of Mosul, Iraq.

TRT World has more.

About 25,000 photos were submitted to the contest, and a jury of international photographers determined the winners in the categories of news, sports, portraits and nature/environment.

RECOMMENDED

Lafargue won a cash prize of $10,000. Winners in other categories were awarded a total of $133,000. Separately, the winner of the young photographer award received $3,000.

The award-winning photographs will be exhibited at Istanbul's Tophane-i Amire Culture and Arts Centre on April 2.

Other winners:

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Saif al Islam Gaddafi, son of Libya's late leader, reportedly killed: sources
Nigerian court charges ex-justice minister Malami with terrorism offences
Five children among eight killed in RSF drone strike in Sudan’s South Kordofan
US envoy Witkoff meets Netanyahu for Iran talks amid rising tensions
Nearly four in 10 cancer cases worldwide are preventable by cutting key risks: WHO
Türkiye’s Erdogan meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh
Turkish scientific team reaches Antarctica on 10th national research expedition
Russia's attacks show no seriousness about peace, says NATO chief in Kiev
Syrian president hosts Kurdish delegation amid landmark citizenship decree
Saudi–Turkish investment forum opens in Riyadh as both aim to boost trade to $10B
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
What is the Nipah virus that is spreading fear across South Asia?
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter