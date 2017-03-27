French photographer Frederic Lafargue won Photo of the Year in Anadolu Agency's third annual Istanbul Photo Awards on Monday. He was among 22 photographers from 17 countries.

The contest sponsored by Turkish Airlines and the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) was held from March 19 to 22 in Cappadocia, a historical region in the central Anatolian region.

Lafargue's photograph titled "Fleeing from Daesh" captures a pregnant woman trying to reach a safety from a Daesh-held district close to the besieged city of Mosul, Iraq.

About 25,000 photos were submitted to the contest, and a jury of international photographers determined the winners in the categories of news, sports, portraits and nature/environment.