In a rare showing of popular outrage and dissent, anti-corruption protests spread across Russia on Sunday.

Defying bulky riot police and officials warnings that the demonstrations were "unauthorised," thousands gathered in over 80 cities from the capital Moscow to Vladivostok, which borders the Sea of Japan on Russia's eastern coast.

The protests were called by prominent opposition leader Alexei Navalny – who has proven to be a persistent adversary of Russia's elite. He was swept up by police moments after the protests began. He was quickly found guilty of "violation of public order" in a Moscow court on Monday, a day later.

The protests came after Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation published an expose on corruption by Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and a close-knit network of his associates.

The investigation – posted directly to YouTube – quickly went viral, garnering over twelve million views since it was posted on March 2. It outlined in intricate detail how the Russian prime minister amassed a fortune totalling over 70 billion rubles ($1.2 billion), which Medvedev received as gifts from charitable organisations in exchange for his political influence.

The protests come at a taxing moment for Russia. A number of President Vladimir Putin's opponentshave been assassinated in recent months. A lawmaker who had fled Russia was shot dead on a street in Kiev, Ukraine. A lawyer suspiciously fell from a fourth-floor window a day before he was expected to appear in court to represent the family of a Russian whistleblower who died in official custody.

Putin is also facing accusations of efforts by Russian intelligence to influence France's upcoming election in favour of far-right Euroskeptic candidate Marine Le Pen, whom he met with in Moscow last week. The United States is also conducting a federal investigation into Donald Trump's possible connections to Russia.