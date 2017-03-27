Rebel fighters from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) have begun dismantling their organisation following December's historic peace deal.

They're now being allowed to set up homes in transition zones. But the construction of these 26 zones has been moving slowly, which could impact the implementation of the peace accord.

Around 400 FARC members were meant to have already settled in one of the many transition zones in La Elvira, western Colombia. But only 60 have arrived so far.

The rest are in a nearby makeshift camp, living in hard conditions in dormitories they built themselves.

TRT World's Mariana Palau reports from the La Elvira transition zone.