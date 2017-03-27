Iraqi forces launched a renewed attack against Daesh in Mosul's old city area on Monday, a senior commander said.​

The attack was launched after a one-day pause for investigations into heavy civilian casualties following an air strike on March 17.

"Federal Police and Rapid Response Division units began to advance today on the southwestern axis of the Old City," Lieutenant General Raed Shakir Jawdat, the commander of the federal police, said in a statement.

Jawdat said that one of their targets is Faruq Street, which runs near the Al-Nuri mosque.

Daesh leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi made his only known public appearance at the mosque after the militant group seized Mosul in 2014.

The United Nations has warned that 400,000 people are "trapped" in the central Mosul area under siege-like conditions as the fighting continues.

Heavy civilian casualties in coalition air strike