WORLD
Iraqi forces restart battle against Daesh in Mosul after pause
The fight against Daesh has resumed after a one-day pause for an investigation into a US-led coalition strike that left scores of civilians dead.
Iraqis flee their homes in Mosul. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 27, 2017

Iraqi forces launched a renewed attack against Daesh in Mosul's old city area on Monday, a senior commander said.​

The attack was launched after a one-day pause for investigations into heavy civilian casualties following an air strike on March 17.

"Federal Police and Rapid Response Division units began to advance today on the southwestern axis of the Old City," Lieutenant General Raed Shakir Jawdat, the commander of the federal police, said in a statement.

Jawdat said that one of their targets is Faruq Street, which runs near the Al-Nuri mosque.

Daesh leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi made his only known public appearance at the mosque after the militant group seized Mosul in 2014.

The United Nations has warned that 400,000 people are "trapped" in the central Mosul area under siege-like conditions as the fighting continues.

Heavy civilian casualties in coalition air strike

On March 17, dozens of civilians, possibly many more, were killed as the result of a US-led coalition strike against Daesh.

What happened remains unclear and details are difficult to confirm as Iraqi forces battle Daesh to recapture the densely populated parts of the western half of Mosul, the last major stronghold of Daesh in Iraq.

Iraq and the US are conducting their own investigations into the incident. A coalition air strike is thought to have hit a Daesh truck bomb, detonating it, and collapsing adjacent buildings.

The Iraqi military said 61 bodies have been recovered from destroyed buildings. But some health officials say 160 bodies have been officially buried.

TRT World's Ben Said has more on the air strike and its aftermath.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
