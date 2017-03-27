WORLD
2 MIN READ
At least 11 killed in Al Qaeda linked attack in south Yemen
Militants from Ansar al Sharia fought security forces near a government compound in Al Houta city.
At least 11 killed in Al Qaeda linked attack in south Yemen
A suicide bomber drove a minibus laden with explosives into a government compound in al-Houta, a city in southern Yemen. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 27, 2017

A suicide bombing and gun attack killed more than 11 people at a local government compound in Yemen, the government said in a statement on Monday.

It was latest in a series of attacks by militants who have exploited a two-year civil war to try and expand their control and recruit fighters.

A suicide bomber attempted to drive a minibus laden with explosives into a government compound in Al Houta, the Lahj provincial capital, but it was intercepted by the security forces.

Militants wearing military uniforms who were riding the bus attacked soldiers. Six security personnel and five attackers were killed in the battle.

RECOMMENDED

Al Qaeda's local wing, known as Ansar al Sharia claimed responsibility for the attack, saying "dozens were killed or wounded" in a suicide bombing and gun attack.

Al Qaeda and Daesh have carried out a series of attacks, often targeting security forces or government facilities in southern Yemen.

The US has recently stepped up attacks on Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, which it sees as a threat to western interests.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Saif al Islam Gaddafi, son of Libya's late leader, reportedly killed: sources
Nigerian court charges ex-justice minister Malami with terrorism offences
Five children among eight killed in RSF drone strike in Sudan’s South Kordofan
US envoy Witkoff meets Netanyahu for Iran talks amid rising tensions
Nearly four in 10 cancer cases worldwide are preventable by cutting key risks: WHO
Türkiye’s Erdogan meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh
Turkish scientific team reaches Antarctica on 10th national research expedition
Russia's attacks show no seriousness about peace, says NATO chief in Kiev
Syrian president hosts Kurdish delegation amid landmark citizenship decree
Saudi–Turkish investment forum opens in Riyadh as both aim to boost trade to $10B
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Gaza rescue teams suspend recovery of Palestinian bodies as fuel runs out
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter