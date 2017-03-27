The US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said Britain, France and the US are among the nearly 40 nations that have not taken part in talks on a nuclear weapons ban that started on Monday.

The negotiations taking place at the UN in New York seek to ban nuclear weapons in international law.

Haley told reporters the countries skipping the negotiations are instead committed to the Non-Proliferation Treaty, which entered into force in 1970 and is aimed at preventing the spread of nuclear weapons and weapons technology.

"There is nothing I want more for my family than a world with no nuclear weapons. But we have to be realistic. Is there anyone that believes that North Korea would agree to a ban on nuclear weapons?" Haley said.

"You are going to see almost 40 countries that are not in the General Assembly today," Haley said.