Eight feared dead in Japan after avalanche hits school group
Two others are in critical condition on Monday in central Japan after an avalanche hit a group of high school students & teachers climbing in Nasu, 160 km north of Tokyo.
Rescue workers head to the avalanche site in Japan, March 27 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 27, 2017

Eight people are feared dead and two were in critical condition on Monday after an avalanche hit a group of high school students and teachers climbing in central Japan.

It was not immediately clear how many of the victims were students, an official said.

The avalanche occurred on Monday morning near a ski slope in Nasu, 160 km (100 miles) north of Tokyo, where 52 high school students and 11 teachers were climbing, a local government official said.

"We have avalanche incidents once or twice a year around here, but haven't had anything this big," a fire department official said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
