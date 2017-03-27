WORLD
Volcanologists track Mount Etna's activity
Researchers use new technology to track the causes and consequences of the latest eruptions on Europe's most active volcano.
Etna, the highest volcano in mainland Europe at 3,330 metres, sprung to life on February 28. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 27, 2017

Volcanologists seek to track the causes and consequences of Mount Etna's activity following a series of violent eruptions.

Etna, the highest volcano in mainland Europe at 3,330 metres, was largely dormant for the last two years but it sprung to life on February 28.

Researchers are using drones, thermal imaging cameras and GPS devices to study the changes on Sicily's Mount Etna. Volcanologist Emanuela De Beni said the results and new imagery would also be used for a 3D construction of Etna.

On March 16, ten people were injured in a volcanic explosion. The last major eruption was in 1992.

TRT World'sSourav Roy reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
