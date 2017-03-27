Syria once had one of the best healthcare systems in the Middle East. But that was before the war. Now practising medicine in Syria is hazardous, often deadly.

The doctors who can continue their work do so, as nearly a third of Syrians no longer have access to hospitals and most doctors have left the region.

Dr Sajida Hussein was forced to flee her home in Aleppo. But that did not stop her from continuing her work at the displaced persons' camp where she and her family now live.

She tries to find a balance between work and life with her husband and three children.

TRT World's Sarah Jones has her story.