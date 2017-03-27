There were at least 867 attacks on schools in Pakistan, killing 392 people and injuring 724 others, from 2007 to 2016, according to a Human Rights Watch report.

Pakistan faces an education crisis with about 25 million children out of school for reasons which range from the lack of educational institutions to parents' unwillingness to prioritise education. Terror attacks on schools compound the problem.

"The Taliban and other militants have repeatedly committed horrific attacks on Pakistani schools, depriving students of their lives as well as their educations," HRW Child Rights Deputy Director Bede Sheppard said.