Syrian restaurant owner in Yemen offers free meals to needy
Ayman Saif, a Syrian who fled Damascus, decided to help feed hungry people at the falafel shop he's opened in Sanaa, Yemen.
Syrian businessman Ayman Saif. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 28, 2017

Ayman Saif fled the war in Syria and moved to Yemen, only to find that conflict followed him to his adopted home.

But the Syrian businessman decided to stay and set up a popular falafel (a croquette made with fava bean flour or ground chick peas) restaurant in Yemen's capital, Sanaa.

Saif, who is also known as al muallim, the master, decided to feed the hungry for free.

The idea came when a customer paid for a sandwich for a hungry child. Saif saw it, spoke to the child and gave him the sandwich. The next day he made the decision to help in any way he can.

TRT World's Clinton Nagoor has his story.

SOURCE:TRT World
