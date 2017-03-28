Veteran South African anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Kathrada died on Tuesday at the age of 87 after surgery to his brain after blood clotting.

Tributes poured in for Kathrada who was affectionately known as "Uncle Kathy."

Born to immigrant Indian parents in the small town of Schweizer-Reneke in the North West Province just before the Great Depression in 1929, Kathrada became involved in politics at the age of 12 when he distributed leaflets for the Young Communist League of South Africa.

Following decades of activism, Kathrada was sentenced to life imprisonment and hard labour in 1964, together with seven other ANC luminaries including Nelson Mandela, Walter Sisulu and Govan Mbeki, after a guilty verdict during the Rivonia treason trail.

Kathrada was released from prison in October 1989.

After the end of apartheid, he served from 1994 to 1999 as parliamentary counsellor to president Mandela in the first African National Congress (ANC) government. He remained a leader of the South African Communist Party until he resigned when he was elected to the ANC National Executive Committee in July 1991.

Kathrada went on the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca in 1992.

​Kathrada passed away peacefully at the Donald Gordon Hospital in Johannesburg after a short period of illness following surgery conducted earlier this month, the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation said.