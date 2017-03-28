US Speaker of the House Paul Ryan said on Tuesday there was no need for the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee to recuse himself from the investigation into possible Russian ties to President Donald Trump's election campaign.

Devin Nunes, an ally of the president, has been leading an inquiry into the Trump administration's links with Russian officials during the 2016 election campaign.

Nunes announced last week without providing a source that he had information that Trump aides and associates may have been ensnared in incidental intelligence collection before the president took office. He also admitted visiting the White House before he made this announcement.

Later on Tuesday, Nunes said he will not share who gave him the intelligence reports about Trump and his associates with other members of the House committee.