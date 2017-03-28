Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Tuesday said Russia could use Iranian military bases to launch air strikes against militants in Syria on a "case by case basis."

The statement comes as Iranian President Hassan Rouhani meets his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

"Russia doesn't have a military base [in Iran], we have good cooperation, and on a case-by-case basis, when it is necessary for Russians fighting terrorism to use Iranian facilities, we will make a decision," Zarif told Reuters in Moscow where he is part of Rouhani's delegation.

Russian jets used an air base in Iran to launch attacks against militant targets in Syria last summer.

The deployment ended abruptly after some Iranian lawmakers called the move a breach of Iran's constitution.

In Tuesday's meeting, Rouhani and Putin are expected to discuss a resolution to the Syrian conflict, as well as ways to combat terrorism.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi said ahead of the trip that the leaders would discuss "regional issues, especially the Syrian crisis, solutions to end it quickly," as well as ways to counter "terrorism and extremism."

TRT World spoke to Daria Bondarchuk who is following the story from Moscow.