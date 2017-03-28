Why were the activists arrested?

Nine activists who led a pro-democracy movement that challenged Beijing's influence and control of Hong Kong were arrested Monday and charged with "conspiracy to commit public nuisance."

The leaders of the "Umbrella Revolution", as they are known, were part of the pro-democracy protests of September 2014 that brought the bustling city at the edge of China to a complete standstill.

The arrests came a day after Lam was chosen as Hong Kong's newchief executive in an election pro-democracy activists are calling a "sham." She replaces Leung Chun Ying, whose term saw a dramatic rise of protests by pro-democracy movements in Hong Kong over the past five years.

Protest leaders have since been freed on bail.

A spokesman for the outgoing chief said there were "no political factors" involved in the decision, and that the charges were a long time in the making.

But Lam's move into the territory's highest office – coinciding with the arrests – signals concern over Hong Kong's limited degree of independence from Beijing. Renewed protests have emerged over concerns that Lam will continue the policies of her staunchly pro-Beijing predecessor.

Leung was a divisive figure who ordered the firing of tear gas on pro-democracy protesters in 2014, and was seen to be out of touch with the Hong Kong street and youth's demands to protect democracy in the tiny hamlet in Communist China's shadow.

What's with all the umbrellas?

Three years ago when Hong Kong's activists faced a police crackdown on a pro-democracy revolt against China's Beijing-based authorities, they were armed with little more than plastic umbrellas to shield themselves from a wave of police repression and pepper spray.

Hong Kong has always held a unique degree of autonomy in China, ever since the former colony transitioned from British to Chinese administration in 1997. The thriving hub on China's southern coast boasted economic liberalisation, its own semi-independent government, and freedoms that most on China's mainland don't yet enjoy – such as property rights and an open press.

Fears arose that autonomy was under threat when in September 2014, Beijing authorities proposed a plan to reform laws governing Hong Kong's electoral process. Concerned that the former British colony's politics are already heavily influenced by mainland China, protesters took to the streets – shutting down the heart of Hong Kong's financial district for two months.

How is the Kong Kong executive chosen?