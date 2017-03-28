US President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on Tuesday to sweep away his predecessor Barack Obama's "Clean Power Plan," fulfilling a campaign promise to bolster domestic energy production.

The decree dubbed the "Energy Independence" order will undo Obama's aggressive plan to cut emissions at US power plants.

It is also expected to rescind a ban on coal leasing on federal lands, reverse rules to curb methane emissions from oil and gas production, and reduce the weight of climate change in federal agencies' assessments of new regulations.

"We're going to go in a different direction," a senior White House official said ahead of Tuesday's order.

The previous administration devalued workers with their policies. We can protect the environment while providing people with work.

"I cannot tell you how many jobs the executive order is going to create, but I can tell you that it provides confidence in this administration's commitment to the coal industry," Kentucky Coal Association President Tyler White said.

TRT World'sZeina Awad has more from Washington DC on the upcoming order.

Environmentalists to challenge order