In yet another antagonizing statement, the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, seeks to silence Israeli-Arabs through an attack on religious freedom, specifically on the Muslim call to prayer, under the guise of improving the quality of life of all Israeli citizens.

"[We] are committed to freedom for all religions, but also responsible for protecting […] citizens from noise," declared Netanyahu in a recent statement, which was deemed offensive by those opposing the government's efforts to mute the call for prayer from 11pm till 7am.

Israel's contentious draft law dubbed the ‘Muezzin bill' uses a thin veil of ‘protecting' the citizens of the state from ‘noise' and thereby equating religious expression to noise pollution.

Since his comments, two versions of the bill passed through the Knesset and will go through the House Committee for final approval. The law, which has received initial parliamentary approval, will affect East Jerusalem (with the exception of al-Aqsa Mosque), the Occupied Palestinian Territories and Israel. This has been frightening for many in the Knesset, where even the ultra-orthodox Jewish community voted against the bill in fear that the government would silence the siren that is sounded on Shabbat.

Israeli-Arab members of Knesset (MK), namely the Joint List coalition, have vehemently opposed the bill. Ayman Odeh, chairman of the group, describes the bill as racist and rooted in populist politics, "there are already noise laws that apply to mosques and it is clear that the whole purpose of the bill is to label mosques as problematic. It is a clear harm to freedom of religion for Muslims and the continuation of the persecution led by the prime minister."

The bill seems a strange matter to focus on as Israel continues to defend itself against mounting pressures from the international community over its occupation of Palestinian territories.

An attempt to mute the calls for prayers has, once again, brought the character of the Israeli state into question. It questions Israeli's continued struggle with the existence of the Palestinian people; Muslims and Christians alike.

Jamal Zahalka, an MK and member of the Joint List raises a valid point saying, "What disturbs the supporters of this legislation is not the noise, but rather that the sound of the muezzin reminds them of the true identity of this land."

Israel has long suffered an identity crisis; it relentlessly prides itself as being the only true democracy in the Middle East and simultaneously, paradoxically, a Jewish state. Does a Jewish democracy solely mean a democracy for Jews? The latest bill seems to indicate as much.

But if one is to assess the foundation of the state, an identity crisis that has affected Israeli political rule since its inception becomes apparent.