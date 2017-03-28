Three civilians and one rebel fighter were killed and at least 28 people were injured on Tuesday in clashes between protesters and Indian troops and police in India-administered Kashmir, police said.

The clashes started when government forces killed a rebel fighter in the Chadoora area, senior police officer Javid Gillani said.

Hundreds of villagers, in a show of support for the rebels, threw stones at government forces who had cordoned off the area, sparking clashes in which three civilians were killed.

Gillani said government forces fired tear gas and ammunition to disperse the protesting crowds.

Another police officer speaking on condition of anonymity said at least 28 people were injured, including eight government forces personnel.

Police also blocked an ambulance to prevent relatives from carrying the body of a slain youth who was killed in anti-India clashes, sparking widespread anger, Kashmir Life newspaper reported.

A police officer, speaking on a customary condition of anonymity, said the action was taken to avoid more protests and the body would be handed over to the relatives for burial later on Tuesday.