WORLD
2 MIN READ
Top US commander admits coalition role in Mosul blast
Hundreds of civilians have reportedly been killed in the March 17 US air strikes on suspected Daesh targets in the besieged Iraqi city.
Top US commander admits coalition role in Mosul blast
Iraqi civilians often find themselves getting caught up in the fight between US-led coalition and Daesh militants. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 28, 2017

The top American military commander in Iraq said on Tuesday that the US-led coalition probably had a role in the deadly blasts in Mosul that killed more than 200 civilians this month.

But he said investigation was still underway and Daesh may also be to blame.

The blast hit Al Jadida district on March 17 after US jets carried out air strikes targeting Daesh fighters.

"My initial assessment is that we probably had a role in these casualties. Now, here's what I don't know. What I don't know is were they (the civilians) gathered there by the enemy? We still have some assessments to do," Lieutenant General Steve Townsend told a Pentagon news briefing, speaking from Iraq.

"I would say this, that it sure looks like they were."

RECOMMENDED

On Monday, US Army Chief of Staff General Mark Milley said that investigators have been sent to Mosul to determine whether it was a coalition strike or Daesh-rigged explosives that caused the explosion.

"It is very possible that Daesh blew up that building to blame it on the coalition in order to cause a delay in the offensive on Mosul and cause a delay in the use of coalition air strikes," Milley said.

"It is possible that a coalition air strike did it. We don't know yet. There are investigators on the ground."

The operation by US-backed forces to drive Daesh out of Mosul is in its sixth month.

Mosul's entire eastern side and about half of its western side is now under the Iraqi government's control.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under ceasefire, integration deal with YPG
Saif al Islam Gaddafi, son of Libya's late leader, reportedly killed: sources
Nigerian court charges ex-justice minister Malami with terrorism offences
Five children among eight killed in RSF drone strike in Sudan’s South Kordofan
US envoy Witkoff meets Netanyahu for Iran talks amid rising tensions
Nearly four in 10 cancer cases worldwide are preventable by cutting key risks: WHO
Türkiye’s Erdogan meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh
Turkish scientific team reaches Antarctica on 10th national research expedition
Russia's attacks show no seriousness about peace, says NATO chief in Kiev
Syrian president hosts Kurdish delegation amid landmark citizenship decree
Saudi–Turkish investment forum opens in Riyadh as both aim to boost trade to $10B
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Gaza rescue teams suspend recovery of Palestinian bodies as fuel runs out