The top American military commander in Iraq said on Tuesday that the US-led coalition probably had a role in the deadly blasts in Mosul that killed more than 200 civilians this month.

But he said investigation was still underway and Daesh may also be to blame.

The blast hit Al Jadida district on March 17 after US jets carried out air strikes targeting Daesh fighters.

"My initial assessment is that we probably had a role in these casualties. Now, here's what I don't know. What I don't know is were they (the civilians) gathered there by the enemy? We still have some assessments to do," Lieutenant General Steve Townsend told a Pentagon news briefing, speaking from Iraq.

"I would say this, that it sure looks like they were."