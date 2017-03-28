China has called on France to protect its citizens, days after police in Paris killed a Chinese father of five, sparking violent protests in which 35 people were arrested.

Hundreds of members of the Asian community along with supporters of anti-racism groups gathered outside a police station in the northeast of the capital for the second night on Tuesday, to protest against the killing.

The protesters, mostly Chinese, chanted "police murderers" and "injustice" as they waved banners and placed candles and flowers on the ground.

During the demonstration clashes broke out, police said.

The incident happened on Sunday night when police shot and killed a 56-year-old Chinese man, named Shaoyo Liu.

Residents and police gave conflicting accounts of what happened.

Police said an officer fired in self-defence during a raid after the man wounded an officer with a "bladed weapon."

Rumours circulated among Chinese immigrants that Liu was in front of his children while cutting up fish with scissors, and had not hurt anyone.

Officers were called to his house after reports of a domestic dispute.