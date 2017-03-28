The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) conference began on Monday in Washington, DC. But Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not attending. Nor is US President Donald Trump.

As is customary, speakers at the annual meeting of the largest US pro-Israel lobbying group pledged more support for Israel.

US House Speaker Paul Ryan called the relationship with Israel "sacrosanct." US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley told participants that "the days of Israel bashing are over."

Netanyahu addressed the conference via video link from Jerusalem. He focused on Iran and what he called "militant Islam."

Netanyahu also praised Trump, whose campaign rhetoric suggested an easier relationship than the Israeli leader had with Trump's Democratic predecessor, Barack Obama.

Many Israelis had expected Trump, because of his pro-Israel campaign rhetoric, to give a green light for settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank. But Trump urged Netanyahu last month to "hold back on settlements for a little bit."