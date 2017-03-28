WORLD
Brexit to leave residency status of millions in limbo
By Staff Reporter
March 28, 2017

Over four million people living across several European Union (EU) countries and Britain are in limbo over their residency status as the UK officially begins the Brexit process.

EU citizens living in Britain, and UK citizens in Europe, are waiting to find out if they will be allowed to live in their host countries.

There are around three million EU nationals living in the United Kingdom.

The British government has refused to guarantee their right to reside in Britain after Brexit until the EU does the same for the 1.2 million British citizens in Europe.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May will trigger the EU exit process on March 29, setting Britain on an uncharted course to become the first member state to leave the bloc.

TRT World's Sarah Morice takes a look at the anxiety amongst the Europeans.

SOURCE:TRT World
