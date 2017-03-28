HARARE — Until last year, Zimbabwe was the only country in Africa that used the US dollar as its primary currency.

Zimbabwe had abandoned its own currency for the greenback in February 2009, after the country was hit with inflation rates of over 80 billion percent. Immediately before the US dollar was formally adopted, $1 could fetch you $35 quadrillion Zimbabwean dollars.

That Zimbabwe resorted to the US dollar – the currency of a country with which they have maintained frosty relations for the better part of the past two decades – shows how untenable Zimbabwe's situation had become, as well as the country's schizophrenic relationship with money.

Take, for instance, an incident one night in November 2015, in a bar on the edges of Harare. It was approaching midnight, that time of the night when the barman typically becomes pointedly less chatty. He wants you to leave, but is bound by the unwritten protocols of the bar never to chase away a customer. I took the hint and asked for my bill, enquiring whether his card machine was working.

No, he said, you have to pay cash.

"Oh, okay, I don't have dollars, but I do have rand." The rand is the currency of South Africa, Zimbabwe's southern neighbour, and one of Africa's biggest economies.

"No," the barman said. "We don't accept rand."

I had no US dollars on me, and it would be impossible to find any money changers anywhere at that late hour. I offered to leave the rand I had in my wallet, which came to about R400. He consulted his manager, who said that to ensure I would come back to pay for my three beers, I must leave the money and my identification. After some protest, the manager eventually relented on the demand for my ID. By his thinking, the cash would be a bond, of sorts, for the three beers that had cost $6 – about R90 at the going rate.

Today, though, US dollars and other hard currencies are disappearing. "Bond notes" – the substitute currency that's accepted nowhere else in the world outside Zimbabwe – are the only thing filling the void, so the barman would likely have been happy to accept the rand. The bond notes were introduced by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) last year, to replace the disappearing US dollars. The rand isn't widely used as the primary currency because of the its volatility, as well as the reluctance by Zimbabwean fiscal bureaucrats to put themselves at the mercy of the South African Reserve Bank.

Yet however much Zimbabweans might deride the South African currency, South Africa remains its principal trading partner, from where most of Zimbabwe's products are imported.

When I recently bought a book from a vendor who hawks books and records from a stall on Samora Machel Avenue, one of Harare's busiest thoroughfares, he said: "These are the first US dollars that i have received all week."

Whenever the occasional sale happens these days, all he usually gets are bond notes.

"We are headed back to 2007 and 2008 when the crisis was at its worst," he said.

In the township of Kuwadzana, a ghetto to the south of Harare, he pointed out, it had been impossible to buy paraffin – the main fuel used by the poor and working classes in urban Zimbabwe – for days.

It was a story echoed by a barber who operates from The Avenues, a mixed-purpose residential and office suburb on the northern margins of Harare's central business district. He, too, rarely comes across any US dollars, and he's also observed a downturn in business.

"Thursdays used to be busy and I would get as much as $30," explained. Each cut is $3.

"Look," he said in exasperation, "It's almost 12:00pm and I have shaved only one person."

The sorry fates of the vendor and the barber are reflected in the formal economy as well, especially the manufacturing sector, which has suffered the deleterious effects of President Robert Mugabe's policies since 2000.

The result has been an increase in the importation of goods, so all foreign currency reserves go towards importing fuel, drugs, raw materials and other commodities that the once-vibrant manufacturing industry can no longer produce.