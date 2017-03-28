Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday Syrian peace talks in Kazakhstan will continue under the sponsorship of Tehran, Russia and Turkey. Rouhani was on his first official visit to Russia.

At a joint press conference, Rouhani said he had discussed the situation in Syria and Yemen with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Relations between Iran and Russia are aimed at promoting regional stability and the two countries' main objective is to promote regional peace and tranquility," he said during the news conference, according to Press TV.

The last round of Astana talks on March 15 failed after Syrian opposition rebels refused to attend it. They accused Russia of failing to uphold December's shaky cease-fire.

The next round of the talks is expected to be held in early May.

Iran and Russia sign memorandum on gas cooperation