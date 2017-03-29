French magistrates moved to charge the wife of French presidential candidate Francois Fillon with complicity in the abuse of public funds on Wednesday – marking a major development in an ongoing scandal that has rocked her husband's once-promising election campaign.

Penelope Fillon, 61, was paid over €500,000 from public funds as an "assistant" to her husband throughout his lengthy political career. Since the allegations first came to light in January, numerous claims have surfaced that Mrs Fillon never actually performed the job for which she was paid with from public funds.

How is Fillon's campaign holding together?

The latest development is only one in a series of scandals that have rocked Fillon's campaign in the upcoming presidential election in May. Despite a clamour of calls for him to step out of the race, he has remained adamant that he and his wife did nothing wrong.

"I will not surrender, I will not give up, I will not withdraw," Mr Fillon told reporters earlier this month, after French anti-corruption investigators announced they would be conducting a full audit of the presidential candidate's financial records.

It's neither uncommon nor illegal for French politicians to employ family members – Interior Minister Bruno Le Roux recently resigned following a scandal of his own. He hired his two daughters to work during the summer months, when parliament is not in session.

Mr Fillon is under investigation himself, and has not yet been charged. But as the case against his wife's payments goes to court, it could lead to evidence showing the presidential hopeful knowingly misused public funds in the past.

Why hasn't he stepped down?

Fillon has refused to drop out of the race despite resounding calls from within his own party, including from ex-President Nicolas Sarkozy to make a "dignified exit."

Fillon, who was the prime minister of France from 2007 to 2012, had been the front-runner in the five-way race until January, when the scandal surfaced. His approval rating has since plummeted from 54 percent last November to 17 percent in March.