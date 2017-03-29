The US consulate in Istanbul called one of the chief suspects in the July 15 coup attempt in Turkey in a bid to cooperate with Ankara, the website of the US diplomatic mission in Turkey stated on Wednesday.

The statement comes after judicial officials at the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office said earlier Wednesday that Adil Oksuz, who remains on the run, was contacted at 10:22am local time on July 21 by a US-registered number.

"As a direct result of close US-Turkish law enforcement cooperation, a call from the US Consulate General Istanbul to a phone belonging to Adil Oksuz on July 21, 2016, did occur," the embassy said. The statement added the Turkish National Police called the consulate on July 21 "to request assistance in preventing Adil Oksuz from fleeing Turkey."

It said the US revoked his visa after which the consulate called Okuz to inform him of the cancellation, as required by US law.

"Far from being suspicious, the call from the Consulate General illustrates the close US- Turkish law enforcement cooperation following the coup attempt," the embassy said.