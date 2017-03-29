With the UK government taking formal steps on Wednesday toward breaking with the European Union (EU) bloc, over 300,000 of its citizens living in Spain's southern region of Costa del Sol are worried about life after Brexit.

Spain has long been the destination for millions of UK citizens. Besides tourists, retired people also flock to the beaches to spend their golden years in the sun.

They have been enjoying a gentle life with the same access to medical care and residency they would receive in the UK.

But with Britain heading out of the bloc, the future is not looking as bright and sunny as it once did.