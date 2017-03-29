WORLD
Jittery Britons in Spain fret over rights after Brexit
Over 300,000 British citizens living in Spain's southern region of Costa del Sol are worried about life after Brexit.
There is a belief that the EU could try to make an example out of Britain by suspending residency rights. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 29, 2017

With the UK government taking formal steps on Wednesday toward breaking with the European Union (EU) bloc, over 300,000 of its citizens living in Spain's southern region of Costa del Sol are worried about life after Brexit.

Spain has long been the destination for millions of UK citizens. Besides tourists, retired people also flock to the beaches to spend their golden years in the sun.

They have been enjoying a gentle life with the same access to medical care and residency they would receive in the UK.

But with Britain heading out of the bloc, the future is not looking as bright and sunny as it once did.

There is a belief that the EU could try to make an example out of Britain by suspending those rights.

TRT World'sFrancis Collings has more from southern Spain.

